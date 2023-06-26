Lions president Barbara Ferguson replies praising Cottage Quilters for their work supporting charities.





For clubs to thrive, it’s all about helping each other, especially in times of challenge, say the members of Cottage Quilters.

They demonstrated that by inviting members of the Dannevirke Lions Club to morning tea last month.

The morning tea was held to thank Lions for the donation towards the cost of cotton fabrics to make quilts.

Many of the quilters struggle to pay for the materials, which average around $35 per metre, and the club has to commit funds raised through raffles and the annual quilt show.

Lions and quilters collect together for morning tea.

A Lions club spokesman said it was a good cause as the Cottage Quilters donate their quilts to worthy causes such as Foster Hope, which cares for young people who were moved from their homes to foster situations, often with only the clothes on their back.

President Felicity Ellison thanks Dannevirke Lions for their donation on behalf of Cottage Quilters.

Another charity they donate to is Woven Earth, which helps furnish homes people have fled to from unstable domestic relationships.

The spokesman says these were relatively new initiatives for Cottage Quilters, which had been focusing on tiny quilts for newborns at the Community Hospital maternity annex, and for retirement homes.

Cottage Quilters member Angie Tucker gets on with the next quilt.

The club recently sent 11 quilts to Omahu Marae to help victims hit by Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay.

Lions president Barbara Ferguson said Lions have also been active, mostly helping in Tararua District.

She said it was a pleasure to help fund the Cottage Quilters’ efforts, since the funds had come from the success of the Lions’ Den, supplied by donations from the community.



