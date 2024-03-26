The Lions team with New World Owner Lindy Cooper (centre), just before they set out to deliver their Easter hot cross buns on Tuesday morning.

The Lions team with New World Owner Lindy Cooper (centre), just before they set out to deliver their Easter hot cross buns on Tuesday morning.

The Dannevirke Lions and New World have teamed up to provide an Easter treat for the elderly in the form of hot cross buns.

With the supermarket happy to bake and package the buns and insert an Easter message, they were then delivered, much to the delight of close to 200 recipients over the age of 80, many of whom appreciated the opportunity to chat as much as the freshly cooked buns.

With new owners at Dannevirke New World, the Lions wondered if the same service would be provided, but Lindy Cooper and Marty West were happy to donate the 360 buns, with Cooper saying she thought it was a great idea.

Dannevirke Lions treasurer Steve St Merat presents Frank Wadsworth with hot cross buns for Easter.

Lions president Barbara Ferguson said she was thrilled New World had come on board, saying it was a pleasure to work with Lindy and Marty.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years, he has covered any community story conveying good news about the district.