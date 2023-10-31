Terry Hynes is delighted to be awarded life membership of Lions International in the presence of Dannevirke Lions president Barbara Ferguson and two other life members, Maurice Millar and Dave Murdoch.

Terry Hynes has been in Lions for nearly 40 years, holding the office of president among others, but it’s his other roles within the club that set him apart.

And they’re what earned him a life membership, which was presented to him at a regular meeting of Dannevirke Host Lions.

Terry is a doer and his major pleasure is to participate and often drive projects for the betterment of the community.

Fellow Lion Mike Harold says there are “few people who have exhibited the passion, tenacity and drive that Terry has displayed over many years for the town of Dannevirke”.

Terry says “that he loved taking on challenges” and that is what he has been doing since he joined Dannevirke Lions in 1982.

Presenter Maurice Millar and new life member Terry Hynes.

As an active member of the projects committee, the action arm of the club, he was soon involved in helping tidy up the town — its entrances, railway station and even the fountain in Ward St.

Early on he worked with Lion Bob Dresser and the police to help run the Blue Beat discos for the town’s youngsters that was linked to his other passion; being much involved with a leadership role and continuation of the Scout movement in the town.

Terry has effective networking skills in the local community and has used these in major project initiatives, often linking with other organisations in town such as the Dannevirke Community Board, of which he is deputy chairman. Recent examples include the building of electric barbecues at the domain, and with the Rotary club creating the Adelaide Rd walkway.

His latest achievement was organising the Herbertville Library cabinet.

More recently, Terry has been active in the Lions Den gaining the reputation for being its best salesman.

Terry has also been active in the other side of Lions — fellowship. In the 80s he joined the club’s singing group Lions Pride, which sang for the club throughout Dannevirke and even at Lions conventions.

In the 90s, with Bob Dresser he formed the hilarious Bob and Terry duo imitating the Two Ronnies and now he is part of a quartet in Lions called the Mane Men.

His auctioning skills are in use at the senior citizens Christmas parties and the small holders auction where he has sold hundreds of poultry.

What Lions don’t always see is Terry’s commitment to visiting people in the community, often older Lions, dropping in for a chat and a cup of tea, which makes their day.

Lions International had no hesitation to award life membership when his name was put forward. Dannevirke Host Lions is proud of his achievements and it hopes he will serve for another 40 years.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the past 10 years.