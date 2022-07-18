Elaine Lawson and Marj Johnson cut the cake. Photo / Leanne Warr

The 30th anniversary of leisure marching in Dannevirke got off to a cool start on Saturday, as teams displayed their skills at the Dannevirke Sports Centre.

Capital City from Wellington did have a few missteps but carried on regardless. Photo / Leanne Warr

There were teams from Wellington, Kapiti Coast, Levin and the Manawatu which came along to help Dannevirke's own Ruahine Ramblerz celebrate with a mini fun day.

Silva Nova from Palmerston North march their routine. Photo / Leanne Warr

The day started off with a march past before each team did their own five-minute display.

One of the members of the Emerald Guards, from Kapiti Coast. Photo / Leanne Warr

Taitoko from Levin looked very impressive in their uniforms marching to the tune of Get Out of my Dreams.

Festivities moved to the Dannevirke Citizens Club for a luncheon and an afternoon of entertainment.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis congratulated the team on their 30 years.

"It was great to watch a march and to see the camaraderie and the celebration with the new moves."

She said it wasn't just marching as the Ruahine Ramblerz also contributed to the community, especially on Armistice Day and Anzac Day.

"While we congratulate you as a district for 30 years of marching in Dannevirke we also thank you for the joy that you bring to us all as you participate in a sport that you all love dearly and that really shines through."

Jean Forbes was an inaugural member of the Bodyworks Vikings. Photo / Leanne Warr

Heather Kopua, who had helped get the team started, which was originally called the Bodyworks Vikings, spoke on her contribution.

Life member Marj Johnson said she enjoyed seeing the team's new routine.

"Keep on marching left, right, left, right, and enjoy fun, fitness and friendship."