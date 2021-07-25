Dannevirke Junior Netball Reps warm up

Year 8s on defence against Waipukurau.

Pic 2: BTG260721JN2 Caption: Year sevens shooting for goal against Takapau.

Pic 3: BTG260721JN3 Caption: Year eights on defence against Waipukurau.

Pic 4: BTG260721JN4 Caption: Year eights about to score against Waipukurau.

Pic 5: BTG260721JN5 Caption: Year sevens in midfield action against Takapau.

By Michelle Mitchell

We had teams from Takapau and Waipukurau travel down to play against our Y7 and Y8 netball development teams on Sunday, July 11, to fill the void of games in July.

The teams are preparing for the annual Viking Tournament to be held here on Sunday, August 1, but had not played actual games since the start of June. They looked smart in their new uniforms which were kindly funded by a grant from the Racing Industry.

Year 7s shooting for goal against Takapau.

The results from the mini tournament held here on July 11 are as follows. There were no actual 'winners' as it was not an official tournament but from the results you can see that the Year 8 team went through undefeated.

Dannevirke Y8 32; Waipukurau 5

Dannevirke Y8 13; Takapau 9

Dannevirke Y8 27; Dannevirke Y7 13

Dannevirke Y7 25; Waipukurau 9

Takapau 21; Dannevirke Y7 14

Takapau 20; Waipukurau 15

The tournament was just a one-off arrangement to give the Dannevirke girls some extra game time before they host a range of teams here in Dannevirke again on August 1 in the Dannevirke Netball Centre annual Viking Tournament.

The teams thoroughly enjoyed the games and cherished the opportunity and experience so much we would like to see something like this held annually with our central neighbours.

Sunday was the first opportunity for the teams to wear their new playing strip (provided by local company Stitch Me) as it had not arrived before the first tournament in June.