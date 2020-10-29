Dannevirke Junior Athletics races into summer

The 7-year old girls get a good start in the 60-metre sprint.

On a mild spring evening close to 150 junior athletes turned out to the Dannevirke Domain Wednesday, October 21 to have a great time learning the basics of track and field.

Of course the under-5s did not exactly understand what it was all about but they have been running since about age 1 and they soon cottoned on to racing in a line, working the parachute, following the leader and the game statues organised by new junior co-ordinator Fran Cammock.

The under-5s have fun with the parachute.

With the help of Rosie Rowe and Bec Smyth, the youngsters were having a great time although one 2-year old could not quite understand why she could not play in the 'sandpit' which was being used for long jump.

Scattered around the domain were all the specialist field events being run by the parent helpers while the 100 metre sprints were also in use with the focus on starts, two high school starters Rylee Murphy and Emma Bray teaching the basics while the longer distances came later, on the newly marked out 400 metre track.

Organiser Kelly Gillard is thrilled with the turnout, especially in the light of dwindling numbers elsewhere in other clubs and the disturbing news the Feilding club might fold altogether.

Some of her regular coaches have retired but there are new parents coming along to help work with the veterans like Ivan Bodley. More would be very welcome. Call Kelly on 06 374 5069 or 027 328 9006.

So far Dannevirke registrations are 103 but there were far more there on Wednesday and parents must register their children on the Dannevirke Athletics Facebook page.

Soon the ribbon meets will start with children out to collect ribbons for placing in an event. Ashhurst and Waipukurau start the ball rolling this month and there is a lot of training to do before then.