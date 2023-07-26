Little ones had as much fun digging for dinosaur fossils modelled on some found in China.

Little ones had as much fun digging for dinosaur fossils modelled on some found in China.

There is something about dinosaurs which have attracted kids down the ages, so when the Dinosaur Discovery Experience visited Dannevirke last weekend hundreds flocked to the Dannevirke Showgrounds to see them.

Meanwhile fully active dinosaurs featured throughout the park.

They were thrilled to see full-sized replicas of at least 20 species all tethered but active in their noises and actions. Each had a plaque giving its name and characteristics and ranged from the giant vegetation-browsing brontosaurus towering four metres to tiny dinosaur babies which squealed and chirped when patted.

Locals had great fun on the dinosaur themed bouncy castles.

There were lots of hands-on experiences from drawing and painting dinosaurs, digging for North China fossils in the sandpit to riding some of the biggest bouncy castles seen in a very long time. You could even dress up as a scientist to enter the laboratory to see model dinosaur eggs and babies, guided by a real scientist.

These local 'scientists' (Iris, Cole, Atlanta, Chloe and Spencer) studied dinosaur eggs and patted some babies which responded, in the science laboratory.

Sawyer Wilson with Jackie and Victor Carrington, all from Weber, look like they have jumped out of these Quetzalcoatlus' eggs ready for action.

Indica, Jade and Shayla Boyce had their faces partially painted.

The Dinosaur Discovery Experience is always on the road touring New Zealand, staying up to two weeks in a major city and visiting the smaller towns on weekends with the most recent being Feilding, Dannevirke, and then Waipukurau.

Manager Mike Fournier said Dannevirke’s response was amazing, helped by mostly fine weather. He said it was very family orientated with sometimes three generations represented, the children excited and active taking on any challenge including riding a couple of medium-sized specimens, while parents and grandparents took in the information, watched the fun and bought the food and souvenirs.

Mike had no idea when they would be back but the weekend’s experience was enough to last a long time in the children’s memories.





