Dannevirke icon celebrates 100th birthday at Rahiri Care Home

Denise McGregor shares the cake-cutting honours with her father Bonny Bodley who celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday.

It's a big week for Dannevirke identity Bonny Bodley who celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday.

A celebration was held at Rahiri Care Home where Bonny has lived since August last year and a special party will be held on Saturday for around 90 extended family and friends at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.

Missing from the celebration will be Bonny's son Andrew who is living in Australia.

Reaching such a milestone seems to have come as something of a surprise for Bonny.

"You think turning 100 is so far away and the next thing it's on your shoulder," he said.

"What I can't understand is that I can remember everything since 1925 when I moved to Dannevirke at age five and that's the biggest thing for me.

"I can clearly remember the Depression and the Napier earthquake."

Bonny, whose actual name is Ivan, was the son of John (known as Jack) and Nellie and was born in Te Pohue. He earned the nickname apparently because he was such a bonny baby.

"My father worked for my grandfather Henry who was a roading contractor and owned the hotel and much of the land, including the site the school was built on at Te Pohue which was known as Bodley town.

"At that time the Napier-Taupo Rd was only a track as cars were in their infancy."

Bonny's parents moved to Dannevirke so that Jack could work from the depots Henry had in Pongaroa, Weber, Wimbledon and Dannevirke.

"We lived in Cole St and I was the sixth child in the family. I was the first one to be sent to high school, the older ones were all sent to work when they left primary school.

"I was only at high school for a few months when I had a message to go to the office.

"A business called Mills wanted a worker I was told to go there straight away. I had no idea what sort of business Mills was but it turned out to be a garage."

Bonny said he earned 10 shillings and sixpence and had to pay sixpence in tax.

"I gave five bob to mum and had five bob for myself."

Bonny says this wasn't the happiest time of his life.

"Working as a motor mechanic wasn't my first choice of a job."

He joined the army in 1940 and spent five years overseas with the 25th Battalion 2NZEF 14 Brigade as a machine gunner, attaining the rank of sergeant.

When Bonny returned to New Zealand after the war he resumed working as a mechanic for Wrightsons until it closed in 1978 when Bonny was two years shy of retirement age.

He then worked at St Joseph's School as the caretaker/gardener for 22 years.

In 1954 Bonny married Lorraine Lowe and they raised seven children, Meryl, Ivan, David (deceased), Janice, Shirley, Andrew and Denise.

Lorraine was born in Christchurch but her family moved to Hobart when she was young.

She eventually returned to New Zealand and moved to Dannevirke where her uncle and aunt Art and June Carr lived.

In his younger years, Bonny was a keen rugby player and a member of the Athletic club.

At the age of 60, Bonny took up outdoor bowls and enjoyed considerable success.

"I was getting in the way at home so I took up bowls and took to it like a duck to water."

At the age of 80, Bonny retired from his job at St Joseph's School.

For his 90th birthday, Bonny shouted himself a new car which he continued to drive for the next three or four years.

Bonny believes the key to a long life is to do things you enjoy doing.

"Gardening is the best medicine you could have and it has kept me out of trouble."