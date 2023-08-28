Line dancers from all over the region were in step in the Dannevirke Town Hall. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Nearly 80 line dancers from all over the region responded to the Dannevirke Club Dancers’ invitation to come to step their stuff in the Dannevirke Town Hall.

They came from Kāpiti, Levin, Masterton, Palmerston North, Napier, Waipukurau and Woodville to join Dannevirke’s three clubs in an afternoon of fun and line dancing.

Clubs throughout the country take it in turns to host an event – last month it was Waipukurau, and Woodville is in September.

The dancers chatted and refuelled between items. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke Services and Citizen’s Club sponsored the group for hall hireage, Steve Wallace supplied the sound system and the rest was easy. Most know the songs and the steps associated with each, they supply themselves with their own drinks and snacks – a hangover from Covid - and the emphasis is on fun.

The Levin Club came in good numbers. Photo / Dave Murdoch

While the majority of dancers are female, there is a fair sprinkling of males, some partners, who share and enjoy the company, music and friendships.

There is music ranging from the traditional genres like country and classical to the most modern - Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and Tracy Chapman being in constant demand – anything with a beat.

It was all concentration to the music of Train Wreck. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Apart from fitness and companionship, dancers agree line dancing is also good for the memory with a particular tune beginning a sequence of moves all previously choreographed and learned through practice.

One dancer commented that there seems to be a block between the brain and the feet sometimes and another said the feet remember before the brain does. No matter how it works, it is fun.

There are three grades of dancers – beginners, improvers and intermediates.

MC Marianne Andersen kept the afternoon flowing. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke’s three clubs would welcome new members.

The Dannevirke Club Dancers meet from 3pm on Sundays at the Services and Citizen’s Club (contact Deirdre Thomas).

Ruahine Line Dancers meet on Wednesday evenings 5.30-8pm and Thursdays 6pm onwards at Te Rehunga Hall (contact Pam Henricksen).

Boot Scooters meet in the Scout Hall Tuesdays and Fridays at 10am (contact Joan Jameson).

Saturday’s event had a special purpose – the entry fee going towards the Dannevirke Theatre Company’s Calendar Girls drive to fund a guest chair in the Community Hospital.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.



