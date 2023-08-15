Dannevirke's Asher Barnett shows the way in the Under-9 clash against Feilding. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Following three games of rugby on consecutive days, there were some weary rugby players after matches against Feilding at Dannevirke’s Rugby Park.

The games started when the Tararua Sevens were played at Pahīatua with 18 Tararua schools entering a year 5-6 team and a year 7-8 team in rugby, netball, hockey and football on Friday.

Saturday was the normal competition games with the Under-13s in particular coming up against a tough Hereworth side.

Then on Sunday, the Dannevirke Under-9, Under-11 and Under-13 sides played Feilding.

Harvey Morrison makes a break for his Under-9 Dannevirke team. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It was a glorious day for rugby and the Under-9 side set the pattern with exciting, running rugby. With a crowd of passionate parents and other whānau egging them on, both teams tried to run with the ball, with Feilding a bit more skilled at the breakdown, having much of the possession and some determined runners.

Whakata Tutauha bursts into the open for the Dannevirke Under-11s with George Baxter in support. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke had their own runners, which resulted in some great tries but missing tackles meant Dannevirke were outplayed in terms of points.

Wiremu Power was a tiger in the Dannevirke Under-11 pack. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The Under-11s started badly, letting in three tries through - once again - tackling lapses, but the team then settled into a good pattern, with forwards and backs combining to score some excellent tries and the match was pretty even - although the odd breakout from Feilding won them the game.

The Under-13 Dannevirke team after the game. Photo / Dave Murdoch

On Rugby Park number one, Dannevirke encountered some pretty big opponents, particularly in the backline, but the local team’s pack was very well-drilled and gave their backs good ball to have a go.

Will Hogan outpaces the Feilding team down the touchline to score Dannevirke's second try. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Feilding were staunch in defence and their backline was potent on attack, their midfield too big to handle early on, with one player Pushka Thapa, originally from Nepal, scoring four tries. Dannevirke’s defence improved as the game went on.

The Under-13 forward pack had parity with its bigger Feilding opponents. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke scored two good tries - a forward drive in the first half and a solo effort from fullback Will Hogan, who streaked down the sideline 40 metres to score in the final minutes of the game.

Dannevirke learned some valuable lessons in defence. When the majority morph into the Ross Shield team, they will not encounter players of that maturity, but will undoubtedly have to counter players of similar skill.

