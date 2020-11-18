Dannevirke Host Lions Shed Garage Sale a roaring success

Lion Gail Vigers with Bill Ferguson, purchaser of this new pillow for his dog Boxer.

By 8am the queue outside 7 Waterloo St was so large an executive decision was made to open the gate an hour early and the recent Dannevirke Host Lions Garage Sale was on.

Covid tracing arrangements and buying instructions delivered at the gate made the whole process run extremely smoothly, especially for a first sale, and by 10am the Lions Den was virtually empty.

Furniture in the garage disappeared pretty quickly.

Project co-ordinator Lion Clive Bartup was thrilled with the response, especially when there were at least five other garage sales in Dannevirke and a similar number at Ormondville that day.

The sale yielded $4000 on the day and with another $1000 from earlier sales it makes a tidy sum to go towards Lions projects in the community like its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Party.

Clive said it was a great club effort with 20 Lions attending on the day starting at 7am and a very busy team in the week before, sorting and pricing the goods.

All the sports and exercise gear went, so did all the beds and furniture, most lounge suites, utensils, electrical gear and crockery, several families taking the opportunity to set up homes for relatives and newcomers.

The Lions Den is starting to fill again as new deliveries started on Monday and Lions will let you know when a full capacity will necessitate another sale probably in mid-December.

Contact Clive Bartup on 027454529 or Lloyd Parkes on 374 8208 if you have goods to donate.