The new Dannevirke Host Lions board.

Dannevirke Host Lions has just celebrated yet another year serving the people of Dannevirke and Tararua District and are to start the next in good heart.

Most of its last board was re-elected, with president Barbara Ferguson, secretary Rosemary Moss and treasurer Steve St Merat leading an active committee.

Lions John and Sue Buchanan receive the Cyril Norris Shield for service, with Barbara Ferguson (right).

Secretary Rosemary Moss receives a Lloyd Morgan Honoured Recognition Award for her key role in helping president Barbara Ferguson.

The Dannevirke Lions have never been busier, with much of the activity focusing on their shop The Lions Den, which, despite only being open on Thursdays and Saturdays, has turned over $100,000 worth of second-hand goods - donations from the public, Lions and friends.

This has enabled the club to fund worthwhile projects and causes, particularly those associated with Cyclone Gabrielle, but also sports groups, voluntary organisations and local projects like the walkway.

Meanwhile, the club has run regular community services like the senior citizens’ Christmas party and the Easter bun delivery, participated as marshalls and built Santa’s float in the Christmas Parade, held the Young Speechmaker competition and hosted the Diabetes Fun Walk.

A number of activities have been fundraisers.

By the time the Bush Telegraph goes to print, the Lions’ book sale will be over, raising another anticipated $10,000. The club also held (with the A&P Committee) the Small Holders Auction in May, raising $1000, and manned the Ross Shield and A&P Show gates.

The Mane Men backed a sing-along finale.

The Lions are a social club, and members have enjoyed activities like a car rally, Christmas barbecue and dinner at Merrylees, while inviting guests like representatives of Elske, The Rural Support Trust and other Lions clubs to meetings.

The greatest enjoyment Lions members get is from helping and entertaining others. Come along and join them. It’s fun carrying out the motto “we serve”.