Dannevirke Community Hospital staff receiving 2024 Calendar Girls calendars from Dannevirke Theatre Company representatives. From left, Michelle Walker, Lisa Dine, Andrea Monaghan, Davina Graham, Peter Sinclair and Bailey.

A hugely successful production of Calendar Girls by Dannevirke Theatre Company had its sequel last month with presentation of a gift of $5000 to Dannevirke Community Hospital.

Three representatives from the Dannevirke Community Hospital and three from the Dannevirke Theatre Company met for the presentation which will go towards the purchase of a visitors’ couch or chairs.

The idea sprang from the true story of Calendar Girls when a group of ladies from the Knapeley Women’s Institute in Yorkshire decided to produce a semi-nude calendar of themselves for the next year, aiming to raise money for a couch in the local hospital, in memory of a husband who had recently died.

The result back then was a national sensation, with so many calendars being sold it well exceeded their wildest expectations.

Their story became a film in 2003 and was adapted for the stage in 2009.

Dannevirke Theatre Company had an equally successful season with full houses. It invited theatregoers to buy for a donation the calendar dated for 2024 with pictures portraying carefully posed performers and also enticed them to buy a raffle. The result was $5000 which was presented using two 2024 calendars as a token to the community hospital.

The hospital is thrilled to receive the money and will start investigating the options for a couch or chair depending upon need.