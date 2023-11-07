Voyager 2023 media awards
Dannevirke Hospital benefits from Calendar Girls

Dannevirke Community Hospital staff receiving 2024 Calendar Girls calendars from Dannevirke Theatre Company representatives. From left, Michelle Walker, Lisa Dine, Andrea Monaghan, Davina Graham, Peter Sinclair and Bailey.

A hugely successful production of Calendar Girls by Dannevirke Theatre Company had its sequel last month with presentation of a gift of $5000 to Dannevirke Community Hospital.

Three representatives from the Dannevirke Community Hospital and three from the Dannevirke Theatre Company met for the presentation which will go towards the purchase of a visitors’ couch or chairs.

The idea sprang from the true story of Calendar Girls when a group of ladies from the Knapeley Women’s Institute in Yorkshire decided to produce a semi-nude calendar of themselves for the next year, aiming to raise money for a couch in the local hospital, in memory of a husband who had recently died.

The result back then was a national sensation, with so many calendars being sold it well exceeded their wildest expectations.

Their story became a film in 2003 and was adapted for the stage in 2009.

Dannevirke Theatre Company had an equally successful season with full houses. It invited theatregoers to buy for a donation the calendar dated for 2024 with pictures portraying carefully posed performers and also enticed them to buy a raffle. The result was $5000 which was presented using two 2024 calendars as a token to the community hospital.

The hospital is thrilled to receive the money and will start investigating the options for a couch or chair depending upon need.

