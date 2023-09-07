The cast and crew enjoying their final performance with Audrey II, the star of the show!

Dannevirke High School performed the musical Little Shop of Horrors in its assembly hall over four nights to a very appreciative audience with full houses on the last two nights.

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.

I had the privilege of enjoying the Dannevirke High School production of Little Shop of Horrors. The school hall was full of patrons who obviously became involved with the musical with much clapping after each number, as well as the laughter heard as the characters came to life on stage.

Shasta Pene and Lisa Higginson pulled together a small group of students who along with all the cast and production team drew us into the world of Seymour. I was particularly impressed with the way each cast member was able to shine displaying their abilities - either singing, acting, or puppeteering.

Some were even multi-talented and used more than one talent as an ingenious way to bring this musical to life.

Toby Walker played the part of Seymour, the improbable hero of the story who owns the carnivorous plant, Audrey II, named after his love interest. Audrey also works at the flower shop and was played by Tessa Higginson.

Be careful what you wish for - Seymour feeding body parts of the Dentist to Audrey II.

These two are not strangers to the Dannevirke stage and it was wonderful to see them both showing great depth of skills along with confidence.

Head girl Keisha Meek was Mrs Mushnik, the owner of the flower shop and she brought this character to life with her mannerisms, stance, and believability as a money-hungry, selfish, and self-important person.

Be careful what you say - The Dentist sings proudly to the Ronnettes of his chosen profession as the growing plant looks on!

Dreiz Huata played three different roles and had the audience laughing at each character he played. His body language was over the top and the voices he used changed him into the different roles he played. His role as the dentist was especially impressive, his portrayal of the fondness to his own nitrous oxide had us all giggling.

The Ronnettes deserve a mention too as they held the show together with their movement and song.

Ashton Ward enchanted us as Audrey II, with his deep bass voice.

A cameo by the head boy, and a teacher, along with staff and past pupils as the supporting ensemble brought together this fine performance.

A special thank you to all those from Dannevirke High School involved in the production. It was indeed an enjoyable night out.



