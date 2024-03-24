Dannevirke High School teachers who taught in the 1980’s. Back row, from left: Mark Cooper, Rod Clendon, Jon Harding (seated), Brian and Ali MacKay, Dave Murdoch, Barry van Beurten. Front, from left: Wendy Robertson, Adi Roberts (nee Hoy), Elizabeth Edwards and Yvonne Cooper.

The 1980s were prime times for this group of teachers who taught at Dannevirke High School.

We were all younger, full of energy with varied and rewarding classroom-and-beyond experiences.

Inevitably, conversations when we all met at Brian and Ali MacKay’s on Saturday returned to the fun events – gala days, house sports, field trips, social events minus the kids, Secret Admirer.

But we also returned to memories of great teachers, even more awesome kids, respected principals and our families who were school aged back then.

Almost 40 years on, we have all gone our separate ways. Some, like our hosts Ali and Brian, still teach at the school.

Some retired from teaching after lengthy stints at the school - Rod Clendon, Elizabeth Edwards, Wendy Robertson and myself and are still Dannevirke residents. We liked the town and the friendships we still have.

Others like Yvonne and Mark Cooper moved away but set up their own teaching business. Adi Roberts (nee Hoy) moved to another school, John Harding went back to university, earned a doctorate and became a Professor at Christchurch University and Barry van Beurten set up and sold a business. He now tours exotic parts of the world and plays sport when not away.

Before Christmas, a group of students from the 1980s had a reunion in Dannevirke. I wish the two groups had met. What stories we could have.

