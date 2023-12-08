The class captured after dinner at The Bistro with names, and where they travelled from. - Back row: William (Bill) Brown- Colorado, US (left); Rod Buchanan (Mākara, Wellington); Diane Stephens (Wellington); Andrew Hardie (Dannevirke); Joanna Taylor, nee Kelly (Feilding). Front row: Iain Rayner (Wellington) (left); Angela Kell (Tauranga); Kate Mirfin (Wellington); Lesley Hurley (Christchurch).

There were visitors from as far as the US when some ex-Dannevirke High School students held a reunion.

The reunion, which was for students from 1976-80, was organised by Joanna Taylor (nee Kelly).

The group travelled from far and wide the furthest being Bill Brown all the way from Colorado USA.

They all have diverse careers ranging from air traffic control to psychology, journalism to weather instrumentation and are enjoying life. One unusual feature of the group was all the women except Joanna retained their maiden name upon marriage.

While in town they toured DHS guided by principal Di Carter and were very impressed, dined at The Bistro and The Forge, caught up with locals still resident and shared stories. They plan to return in another five years.

