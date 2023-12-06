Grey Power’s newest member Teresa Mills and president Glennis McDonald cut the birthday cake. Photo / Dave Murdoch

When Dannevirke Grey Power first started 30 years ago, it was under another name.

Sponsored by the Napier Superannuitants Association in 1993, it was a branch for Napier, before changing to Grey Power, associating with Hastings and Havelock North until it became an association under its own name.

Dannevirke Grey Power celebrated its 30th birthday on November 22, attended by 50 members.

Grey Power’s newest member Teresa Mills and president Glennis McDonald cut the birthday cake. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A catered lunch set the tone for the meeting and entertainment to come.

The newest member, Teresa Mills, along with probably the oldest member, president Glennis McDonald, cut the birthday cake, and this was followed by a little of the history of the organisation.

The association grew rapidly under a number of presidents. One of the longest-serving was (and still is) Glennis McDonald who after being secretary for 12 years became president for seven years, picking up the mantle again after a break of four.

The organisation reached its peak of 210 members by providing information to and advocating for the elderly in the community. One example was investigating a shuttle service for Dannevirke until St John Ambulance brought it in.

Community and local body experts were brought in to speak at its monthly meetings about issues such as how to apply for rates rebates.

It hosted the candidates for local body and national elections, participated in consultation processes such as the location of mobility scooter crossings and invited people of interest to speak.

Recently numbers have dwindled although most meetings continue to be well attended. Glennis says the abolition of cheques and the advent of Covid cut membership by half but the organisation is adapting. Members are starting to come back.

A splendid cooked lunch was enjoyed by all – that hot ham!!! Photo / Dave Murdoch

The meeting was enjoyed by all, the duo of Helen Carver and Julian McKean providing a very enjoyable finish to the afternoon.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.







