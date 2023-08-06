Minister Megan Woods at the opening of the housing in Masterton. Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis is second from right.

Two families will soon be living in new, warm, dry and healthy homes in Dannevirke, thanks to Kāinga Ora.

Graeme Broderick, regional director for Kāinga Ora Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatu, says the two homes were delivered last month to central Dannevirke.

The new homes mark the return of Kāinga Ora to the Tararua District, and the first Government housing to be built in two decades in the district, including Wairarapa, where 21 new homes were opened last week by Minister of Housing Megan Woods.

Housing in the district was sold off more than 20 years ago and Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty had been lobbying the Government for the return of Kāinga Ora to the region.

Graeme says one family has already moved into the first of the three-bedroom family homes, and another family will move into the second very shortly.

He says the new homes are very welcome news in helping to meet the need for more homes in Dannevirke.

There are plans to deliver more homes and the provider will be sharing information on opportunities to meet Kāinga Ora and learn more about who they are in the next few weeks.

In September last year, the housing provider announced plans to build nine houses in Woodville on three small sites, providing a mix of homes for individuals, couples and smaller families.

Graeme says site investigations, drilling and groundwater testing start this month.

“This work will help us understand what is needed to make the site ready for development.”

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis says the new houses in Dannevirke are “a nice start”.

She says the minister announced the new homes in Dannevirke when she opened the houses in Masterton.

“Up until very recently, Kainga Ora had no public housing in the Wairarapa electorate,” Tracey says. “For Tararua [District] this is our start. They’re very open to it and they’re actively working in Dannevirke, they’re actively working in Woodville and looking at the stock and understanding the needs.”

She says one of the challenges is that the number of people on the register for public housing doesn’t truly match the needs of the community.

“We’re actually experiencing a greater need and pressure here because of Cyclone Gabrielle and the impacts from the Hawke’s Bay as well.”

Tracey says the purchase of land in Woodville was significant for the district because Kainga Ora needed to increase its footprint there.

“We’ll meet with them regularly and continue to work hard in that space. It’s been a journey to get those first two homes. It’s been a journey to get that commitment to build in Woodville.”

A date has not yet been set for construction or completion of the Woodville development.



