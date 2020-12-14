Dannevirke Gallery volunteer Jill Mills honoured

Long-time Gallery of History volunteer Jill Mills was treated to a birthday celebration on Monday. Photo / Sue Emeny

Twenty-two years of volunteering at the Dannevirke Gallery of History was recognised on Monday when committee members honoured Jill Mills in celebrating her 80th birthday.

Gallery of History vice-president Murray Holden said Mills had been a long-time volunteer and stalwart of the gallery as well as having undertaken a large amount of research over the years.

Mills said she joined the gallery in 1998 after inquiring whether she could become a volunteer.

Following their meeting on Monday committee members marked the occasion with a birthday cake and flowers for Mills.

Gallery volunteers will take a break over the holiday season. The last day will be next Wednesday, December 23, and the gallery will reopen on Monday, January 11.