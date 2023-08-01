Four Dannevirke Floral Art Group members who nearly won the top prize at the Manawatu Floral Art Area Day in Whanganui

Members of Dannevirke’s Floral Art Group scored well at the quarterly Manawatū Floral Art area day.

Four members of the group travelled to Whanganui last month for the area day, which was also attended by groups from Levin to Whanganui and Manawatū to Tararua District.

The area day is an opportunity to catch up on the latest floral trends, meet friends and compete in the Showbench Competition, which this year was called Art-full.

Each club gets a point for each member attending and points for placings in the competition.

Intermediate member Lynne Mitchell scored a first in the Open Petite design - themed Winter’s Delight and second in her class for her creation called Matariki.

Jill Scrimshaw came second in the Open Petite design while Mary Witham was third in the Novice Class called A Touch Of Winter.

Had they entered another placed entry Dannevirke Floral Art could have won overall against Palmerston North, which scored 25 points to Dannevirke’s 23.

Lynne was thrilled with her placings and said to look out for what she does next.

Joy Murdoch and Mary Witham, next to their designs and winners in the Dannevirke Club's Tuesday Show Bench Designs themed Wax Works.

Meanwhile, the Dannevirke Floral Art had its own Showbench competition at its meeting at the end of last month, decorating structures created the previous month by setting stems in hot wax.

The results were widely varied.

Next month the group’s Showbench is Topiary Trees which they learned about in their meeting, creating bases and balls for next month.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.







