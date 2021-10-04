Dannevirke floral art exhibition will brighten up your day

A piece using native plant materials. Photo /Supplied

By Leanne Warr

Linda Barnett used to enter local shows with floral art competitions.

"Once upon a time there was Country Girls, and that always had a spring show," she says. "There was always a horticultural show and a competition side and floral design."

Those have since gone into recess.

Then Barnett, along with others, became interested in starting a floral art group in Dannevirke.

"There was a group in Woodville, and we had people going from Dannevirke."

She says it was then decided to call a meeting to see if there was any interest in starting a group in Dannevirke.

They met in a little brick building next to the old library.

"I went to that and they decided that yes, we will start a floral group."

That was October 1981.

Now the Dannevirke Floral Art Group is holding a floral art exhibition timed to celebrate its 40 years.

The exhibition, called FloraNZa, will be on October 16 and 17 at the Rawhiti Lodge Hall.

The group has seen a few changes since it started all those years ago.

Linda Barnett with a piece she has made using plant materials. Photo / Leanne Warr

Barnett says they started off meeting in the Knox Church hall, then the Anglican hall, before moving to the Rawhiti Lodge.

There were 40 members in those days.

"We started with a lot of members because there wasn't much on offer in Dannevirke," she says.

Eventually, some members moved on to things like Probus, or other craft groups, but some remained.

Floral art has developed into an art form over the years.

Instead of just flowers in a vase, it now involves such things as themes, decorative designs, collage and abstract.

"There are new techniques coming out all the time," Barnett says.

Even something like taking everyday objects and turning them into something else.

She says it's like all art forms, except instead of paints, or fabric, floral art uses plant materials.

It's a case of anything goes, as long as the piece sticks to the elements and principles of design.

"That relates to all art forms."

FloraNZa will have six classes, which include designs such as Kiwiana, relating to anything about New Zealand, petite, where the designs have to be a certain measurement, and one around the 40th anniversary.

"We hope people take the opportunity to see something pretty or different to brighten up their day," Barnett says.

The exhibition runs from 9.30am to 4pm and is $2 entry per person.