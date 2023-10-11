Dave Reid at LTS 2022 is looking for nominations for the Good Neighbour award. Photo / Leanne Warr

Everybody needs good neighbours.

While that was once a theme song to a TV soap, it’s the philosophy behind a campaign being run by Dave Reid and his team at LTS 2022.

In an effort to fight the doom and gloom, especially during the general election, Dave thought the timing was right to do something fun.

“We know how much local spending affects us here,” Dave, who took over LTS last year, says.

While people think they can shop for a better deal in Palmerston North or somewhere else, the reality is “they can’t”, he says.

Many of the local businesses do something for the community, whether it’s supporting sports teams, or sponsoring events and it’s all about looking after the community.

But Dave isn’t trying to blow his own trumpet with his Good Neighbour award campaign, which will run until the end of the month.

“We’ve always been big on trying to do stuff. Let’s make it public; get somebody to nominate somebody else and they can both win something,” he says.

He’s looking for someone to nominate a local who is always quietly doing something without expecting a pat on the back.

“We have plenty of people that can receive awards and all sorts, but there are plenty of others that aren’t in the public eye that have just been doing it because it’s just who they are.”

The prize for the winning nominee will be a $200 voucher for dinner at High Street Bistro and the nominator will also get $200.

“We wanted to make it so it was enough to just go out and really pamper themselves,” Dave says.

High St Bistro, which won People’s Choice in the Manawatu hospitality awards last year, is known for its great hospitality, friendliness, service and the food.

“Phenomenal food, hands down.”

At the end of the month, Dave plans to get all of his team together to look over the nominations and try to pick the most deserving.

If they are unable to decide, they may have to resort to throwing them in a hat and get someone to come down and draw the winner.

Nominations can be emailed to dave@lancastertractors.co.nz.







