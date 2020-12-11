Dannevirke Fantasy Cave: Santa comes to town

It's a high five for Isiah Shem from Santa.

It's official - Santa is visiting the Dannevirke Fantasy Cave pop-up Christmas in the Fountain Theatre and is ready to spread festive cheer.

Santa paid an early visit to the pop-up Christmas last Saturday, following the Christmas parade, and was inundated with families wanting to meet him.

Santa arrived in style at the Fantasy Cave's pop up Christmas at the Fountain Theatre, Dannevirke, on Thursday.

But on Thursday Santa arrived at the theatre in style, driven in a 1930 Ford Model A.

Children from First Years Preschool were invited to visit Santa and while some children were excited about the visit, some were a little nervous.

Staff , parents and children of First Years Preschool are on their way to greet Santa at the Fountain Theatre.

After talking to the children and telling them how much he enjoyed visiting Dannevirke, Santa took his seat in his grotto to meet the children individually.

The children were excited to get a first look inside the grotto at the amazing job volunteers had done in getting it ready in a very short time.

The pop-up Christmas is now open every day until Christmas eve.

Santa's cave will be open today (Monday December 14) from 10am to 4pm; December 19 and 20, 10am to 2pm; and December 21 to 24 from 10am to 4pm.

Admission to Santa's cave will be by koha and this money will go toward the cost of rebuilding the Fantasy Cave.