Dannevirke District Court: Victim believed pistol was held to his head

A man who held what his victim thought was a pistol to his head was sentenced when he appeared in Dannevirke District Court.

Shannon Dean Wilson, 42, was charged with threatening to kill/grievous bodily harm and presenting a firearm-like object on September 27, 2019.

Wilson had pleaded not guilty to the charge but counsel Lisa Grant asked Judge Lance Rowe for a sentencing indication.

She said Wilson was no longer living in Dannevirke and was now settled in Feilding with his three children.

"Mr Wilson's most recent offending is for driving without a licence but he had since gained his restricted licence."

Grant submitted that a sentence of community work and supervision would be a suitable outcome.

Prosecutor Anna Barham said imprisonment wasn't being sought, rather community detention would be the top end in terms of sentence.

Judge Rowe said this was a case where Wilson had threatened bodily harm and presented an object as a firearm.

"You allegedly held an item that looked like a pistol to the victim's head and said you would shoot him."

Judge Rowe noted Wilson's last violent offending was in 2009.

He indicated if Wilson pleaded guilty he would consider a sentence of 200 hours' community work and supervision.

Judge Rowe said he didn't know the background to the offending but a starting point for sentence was 12 months' prison.

"However, you haven't been in any trouble lately so you are doing much better in the community."

But he said Wilson's actions were not acceptable.

"If somebody did the same thing to you you would be outraged."

Judge Rowe sentenced Wilson to 200 hours' community work and nine months' supervision with the condition he undertake anger management counselling.

"If in future there is anything you need help with you need to talk to your probation officer.

"I hope this is the last time we see you in court."

Also appearing on a violence charge was William Kelvin Bell, 60, of Takapau, who was charged with assault on September 3, 2020 at Norsewood and failing to comply with reporting obligations in that he did not notify probation of a change of address.

Counsel Nicola Graham said the assault charge arose after Bell took a car without permission.

"He had been told by the vehicle owner not to use the car because he had a habit of driving while intoxicated."

An argument developed and Bell kicked the victim hard in the backside, the court was told.

The victim rang police and when they arrived Bell was sitting in a shed with a number of beer bottles.

A victim impact report said the victim was shaken and frightened by what happened.

Judge Rowe said what really occurred was a breach of trust.

"You need to treat people a little better and understand who is looking out for you."

Judge Rowe sentenced Bell to nine months' supervision, and ordered he undertake alcohol and violence counselling, assessment and treatment as required, have no contact with the victim and pay $200 in emotional harm compensation.

On the breach of reporting charge he was convicted and discharged

"When police removed Mr Bell from the property he thought they would pass on the information that he had changed his address. This was not a deliberate breach. But you need to be careful in future," Judge Rowe warned.