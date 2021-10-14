Dannevirke District Court closes over Covid region travel scare

Dannevirke District Court was closed this morning with no explanation to those waiting. Photo / NZME

Dannevirke District Court was closed on Friday morning over what is believed to be a scare related to a traveller from a region with active Covid-19 cases.

Hawke's Bay Today understands there are fears a person has travelled to the town from Waikato.

Local iwi Rangitane's offices in town were closed today, it wrote on Facebook. Another business was also closed for the day.

Court did not sit this morning but no explanations were given by court staff, with lawyers and media left waiting outside.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Health said they had been informed of concerns that led to the brief closure of the Dannevirke District Court building today.

The ministry was not aware of any current cases of Covid-19 reported in the Dannevirke area.

Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said that following information received this morning about a potential contact, the court was adjourned as a precaution until 12pm when it was resumed.

The ministry apologised for any inconvenience.