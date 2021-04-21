Dannevirke Dairy Supplies not just dairy services

Karl commissioning a newly installed instant hot water system.

From lifestyle blocks to sheep and beef stations, residential to commercial and everything in between - Dannevirke Dairy Supplies has got you covered!

Over the last 19 years Dannevirke Dairy Supplies has been expanding to provide service and supplies to mainly the agricultural sector of the Lower North Island. Starting in a two-bay garage, with only two guys on the tools, they have come a long way.

The growth of the business encouraged a move in 2011 to larger premises. This meant more room for the workshop, more staff and more tools. The retail shop went from only having room to stock the essentials to now having an extensive range and quantity of products.

Tony shows his expertise with a custom built, lightweight, Dog Crate for the back of a clients side by side.

In 2014 they introduced rural and domestic electrical services, which has proven to be a vital part of the business. Their knowledge is widely shared throughout the company, which benefits not only the customers, but the technicians on site, with the planning and execution of projects.

They now offer even more services including gas installations, servicing and hot water central heating solutions for a healthy home.

Karl Stewart joined the team in 2019, bringing along infinite knowledge of the gas industry with ways to create highly effective and efficient hot water and heating solutions, as well as standard gas appliance installation and servicing.

Future proofing the way Kiwis' water and homes are heated, Karl also has vast experience in conversions of existing appliances, so rest assured that your appliances will be run to the highest efficiency available for the current and future fuelling options.

Their expansion has continued when Tony Mallard joined their ever-growing engineering team and hit the ground running. He has a huge skill set and they can now offer a new range of services.

Tony has many years of experience in welding, fabrication, engineering, machining, diagnostics, repairs, and solutions.

The workshop has undergone some major improvements to accommodate new equipment. This now allows them to carry out all aspects of the job, in-house, for improved efficiency and productivity.

DDS is a locally owned and operated team that is a proud sponsor of the community. Every year Dannevirke Dairy Supplies takes on Gateway students and gives them a taste of career opportunities DDS has to offer. They currently have three apprentices, of all ages and experience levels, studying while working on the job.

From Tutira to Eketahuna, Akito to Apiti and everywhere in between, DDS can come to you. With their mobile fleet of technicians, electricians, engineers and gasfitters they have got it pretty well covered.

Overcoming the challenges of growing a business they are now a 13 strong team and still looking to expand.

■ Hot water central heating is a method of heating your house for a warm, dry, healthy home. Providing huge convenience and control, not only does it look smart, it gives a huge saving on space, time and money compared with a traditional wood fireplace. Forget about chopping and stacking that firewood!

The freedom and ability to control the heat throughout the entire home has been another major factor in people choosing to switch to this system. You can place your heating on a timer, so that you can wake up or come home to a warm and cosy house. Each room can be controlled individually meaning that everyone gets to be in their own preferred comfort levels.

More technical options can be added to your control systems if desired. Wi-Fi and mobile device apps can be an option for the tech savvy, so your heating system knows when you are on your way home. Instantaneous hot water systems provide on demand, limitless hot water supply, at mains pressure to ensure that nobody is left fighting for the last drop of hot water.

This is a highly efficient means of heating the water, you are only heating the water you need, not a whole cylinder. This also means that households see savings of hundreds of dollars per month on power bills. Space saving comes as an added bonus. The fact the appliance is small and will be mounted outdoors means you can get rid of that hot water cylinder and use the cupboard for something more useful.

Installations of the hot water systems can be carried out within less than one day and with extremely low disturbance to the home.