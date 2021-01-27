Dannevirke Cricketers win one of three matches

The Dannevirke Sports Club P2 team between overs on Saturday.

By Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke Sports Club has been fielding three teams in the Manawatu Men's Cricket competition since October, one in the Premier 2 and two in the Premier 3 grades

On Saturday January 23 the Premier 2 team played a very strong Marist side, which batted first on the main grass wicket at Dannevirke Domain. Despite the three-wicket haul from Captain Andrew Galloway Marist put up an impressive 260 runs from 50 overs helped by a century from a Premier 1 player who came in at first wicket.

In reply Dannevirke was dismissed for 150 with Shaun Cordell top-scoring on 27 not out.

Captain Andrew Galloway said the team has had frustrating close losses against some of the top sides in the competition and the team has not quite put on complete performances, missing a bowler/batsman to fill the gaps caused by former players who are thriving in the P1 grade.

Meanwhile Dannevirke Sports Club P3 Yellow played Palmerston North Cricket Club on the adjoining concrete wicket and were 132/9 after 40 overs, Cameron Walker leading with 28 runs. It was unable to defend the total, Palmerston passing it for five wickets.

This team is a mix of older players and youngsters - a number at high school - all benefiting from playing experienced adult cricketers.

At Ongley Park in Palmerston North on Saturday January 23 Dannevirke Sports Club P3 Black pulled off a win against Palmerston North Boys High School Fourths.

Batting first Dannevirke scored 156/8 off its 40 overs with William Allomes - soon to attend high school - top scoring on 40 and Paul Chapman 20.

In reply PNBH was all out in the 21st over for 123 with Zac Ball taking five wickets for Dannevirke.

This team is probably unique in NZ cricket with three father and two sons combinations playing together (Allomes, Gregg and Chapman) all of whom have come through the primary grades as coaches and players. Ben Allomes says it is a very special time to grasp before the boys progress to higher grades.

The team has won half of its games and may progress into the top section of the competition in February.