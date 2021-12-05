Dannevirke council customer service relocating temporarily

Earthquake strengthening will be carried out on the council service centre in Gordon Street. Photo / NZME

Tararua District Council customer services will be moving temporarily while building improvements are carried out.

The Dannevirke customer service team will be moving to 40 Denmark Street from December 20.

This is so that work can be carried out on the building for earthquake strengthening.

The service centre, built in 1963, has been altered several times in the years since.

The building was assessed for earthquake rating and it was found to be less than 34 per cent of new building standards.

Upcoming work will include masonry reinforcement and roof works.

Council don't have a date for when the Dannevirke office in Gordon Street will reopen.

The Pahiatua service centre customer team will also be relocating from January 18.

They will be at the town hall/library until around April.