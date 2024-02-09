Dannevirke Community Midwives Robyn McDougal, Thea Busser, Prisca Walter and Jane Hallett. Prisca was visiting from Germany to observe and learn about maternity healthcare in New Zealand. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke Community Midwives Robyn McDougal, Thea Busser, Prisca Walter and Jane Hallett. Prisca was visiting from Germany to observe and learn about maternity healthcare in New Zealand. Photo / Leanne Warr

When Prisca Walter was studying midwifery in Germany, she heard stories about midwives in other countries.

She says one was full of admiration for the work of midwives in New Zealand and their experience here.

So when Prisca had a chance to learn from experienced midwives in New Zealand she took it.

“It’s a very good system in New Zealand,” she says.

Last month, Prisca spent time working with the midwife service at Dannevirke Community Hospital.

Having grown up in a rural community near Hamburg, she’s familiar with rural life.

“I like to be in rural areas to get to know how people really live.”

Prisca says she’s fascinated with how advanced New Zealand is, especially in maternity health care.

She notes there are a few differences between how the mother and baby are cared for in Germany compared to here.

“Things which are normal in healthcare, here are the gold standard we have to strive for in university.”

One of the biggest differences she noted was how much midwives in New Zealand can work autonomously – where the midwife is the main point of contact for the mum-to-be and whānau.

She says in Germany the mothers are for the most part, under the care of an obstetrician.

Prisca was also impressed by how records and women’s medical histories were digitised, whereas in Germany much of it was still on paper.

“We still have women who carry a book.”

That means that the mother’s history isn’t connected to another hospital or health provider, but in New Zealand, if the mother requires care elsewhere, the information is already on file.

It also means that the mum can see all her data and results.

However, Prisca says it’s not all bad, in that in Germany midwives see the women and whānau post-natally for a longer period – for 12 weeks after birth and other visits until the mother ends breastfeeding.

Prisca’s visit came at a time when it’s been rather quiet for the Dannevirke Community Midwives.

But it’s not always like that, according to Thea Busser and Jane Hallett, who say that sometimes it’s a matter of getting a call and being ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Jane says when it comes to maternity services, New Zealand is regarded as being “the best in the world”.

“Because we have women at the centre of the care,” she says.

“It’s about the woman’s choice.

“For a lot of them, it’s the only and only time in their lives where they get complete autonomy around what’s going to happen to their bodies.”

Jane stressed that the midwives’ job is to give the mothers the information they need to make good decisions, which is quite different from Germany.

One of those choices is around where the mum chooses to have the birth.

Jane says that there is research that shows a mum is safer at home, as long as she’s healthy and well.

“The second safest place you can have it is in your birthing unit. And actually, the most dangerous place to have your baby is a hospital.”

Prisca notes there is an intensity of care where the mum and whānau work with the midwife in New Zealand.

Midwives tend to form close relationships with the family through the frequency of visits.

Thea Busser with a mum and baby - one of the joys of the job.

Both Jane and Thea say there is an element of trust.

Jane adds that if a mother doesn’t gel with her, they do with Thea, which gives the mum the choice to find the fit that works for her and her family.

“If you don’t gel, you’re not actually going to be able to open up and do the mahi that you need to be doing.

“If women don’t feel safe in their labour and birthing space, their body shuts down because they’re releasing adrenaline. Which is exactly the opposite of what we need.”

In the past 12 months, the service has seen an increase in the home birth rate, from 5 per cent to 22 per cent.”

“Home birth is a fantastic option for those who want that,” Jane says.

Rural communities are struggling to get midwives and the Dannevirke-based service is hoping to attract more qualified midwives to the area.

Robyn McDougal says they try to encourage whānau, especially if there is a young high schooler who shows interest and potential, to encourage them to think about it as a career.

“Especially in Māori families,” she says. “We need more Māori midwives.”

