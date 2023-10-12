Labour candidate Kieran McAnulty and Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall with members of the Dannevirke Community Hospital Board, David Jermey of Te Whatu Ora, operations manager David Ireland and board members Dr Tom Gibson and Mark Wells. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Even though the election was only two days away, Wairarapa MP Kieren McAnulty was still carrying out the work of the Government.

Kieran McAnulty with Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall outside Dannevirke Community Hospital. Photo / Dave Murdoch

He hosted Minister of Health Dr Ayeshea Verrall for a tour through the Dannevirke Community Hospital on Thursday, October 12.

She was there to see the hospital, which was used as a model to develop Labour’s rural health strategy.

This aims to have as many rural people treated locally as possible. With facilities such as breast screening and x-rays, Verrall saw the whole system as well-integrated and innovative.

McAnulty had been active in saving the x-ray facilities, which Mid-Central sought to close just a year ago.

McAnulty said on Thursday this was just one of the promises he made when elected – that he would be a hands-on representative in the electorate.

He said the recent visit of Government housing provider Kāinga Ora was one of his proudest achievements, having persuaded them to come to Tararua and see the housing need, which has already resulted in two new rental homes and the purchase of land for others.

Having had ancestors living in Eketāhuna, he has a soft spot for the electorate and wants to continue serving it, he said.

Verrall said Kieran had been a strong advocate for rural health.