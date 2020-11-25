Dannevirke community Christmas dinner by Guardian Angels off the menu

Guests enjoy Christmas dinner and entertainment at last year's community Christmas dinner hosted in the Dannevirke Town Hall by the Guardian Angels.

The community Christmas dinner hosted by the Guardian Angels in Dannevirke Town Hall is another community event to fall victim to Covid-19.

This festive event was first held in 2018 and was so successful it was held again last Christmas when it was enjoyed by around 150 people.

It was the brainchild of Murray and Donna De'Admin who formed the Guardian Angels for those who wanted to help host the event.

They wanted to put on a community dinner for all those who were alone or struggling at Christmas time.

But this year Donna said there would not be a community Christmas dinner.

"It's unfair to go out into the community and to businesses to ask for money or donations of food and gifts when many businesses had to close during Covid."

She said in the past community support had been huge with large donations coming from businesses, organisations, clubs, churches and individuals who gave money, food, Christmas gifts and generous discounts.

Apart from these donations a big team of volunteers worked hard leading up to the event, making sure everyone received a Christmas gift and creating beautiful decorations and on the day a big team turned out to prepare, cook and serve the food.

The $1500 left over from last year's event will go toward next year's dinner, if it goes ahead.

Donna said this was a good start in planning the next event.

"When we started this we started with nothing."

There were also leftover children's gifts and these had been donated to Tararua Community Youth Services who would distribute them.

Had this year's event gone ahead planning would have had to start in May, mid the Covid lockdown.

Donna said she and Murray had the community's interest at heart.

"We wanted to target the elderly, those who live alone and families in need but this year it wasn't meant to be.

"As to what happens next year we are left in a quandary."