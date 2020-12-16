Dannevirke Community Board's Christmas Tree Extravaganza

Some of the beautiful Christmas trees in the daylight.

The scene in the Rawhiti Masonic Lodge was magical with the main lights off and the 21 Christmas trees lit and even more amazing when the full lights came on to reveal the great creativity used to decorate them.

Not surprisingly each tree reflected the business and organisation which created them.

Mayor Tracey used flowers.

Why would you not use a base of tyres if you are a tyre company?

What would you expect from the True Honey Company or Derek's Electrical and Kathy's Korner?

Hamish Illsley works with wood so ….

Mayor Tracey Collis loves flowers therefore ….

People could vote for their favourite and it was a very challenging task.

Outside in the foyer there was a real Christmas tree and a nativity scene created by Rev Jo Crosse.

Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe, who dreamed up the idea of a Christmas Tree Extravaganza, is delighted with the way businesses and organisations responded.

The display was open from Monday, December 14 until Christmas Eve between 10am and 2pm.