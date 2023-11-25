Dannevirke Community Board celebrates success but asks questions

Some of the hosts of the Garden Ramble visiting each other’s gardens - in this case Dennis and Carolyn Wakley’s. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Some of the hosts of the Garden Ramble visiting each other’s gardens - in this case Dennis and Carolyn Wakley’s. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The Garden Ramble raised $5300 for local mental health services, organiser Terry Hynes told Dannevirke Community Board.

Members acknowledged the success of the event, as well as other Spring Festival events, including Dannevirke Market Day at the board’s November meeting.

Letters of thanks from recipients of grants such as Huia Range School and the kapa haka festival were also appreciated.

The board received new requests to the General Assistance Grants Scheme for help, with showgrounds grandstand LED lighting, Dannevirke Sports Club junior cricket and Riding for the Disabled all receiving grants.

The majority of the meeting related to interaction with Tararua District Council members and staff, with community board members raising a number of issues which they felt needed discussion.

They had been reminded in the management report that “the Board has the responsibility for maintaining an oversight on the level of service concerning the facilities and activities provided by the council in its geographical area and to make submissions to it”.

Board members took the opportunity to quiz and discuss issues with the group manager of infrastructure, Hamish Fentonby.

This year has seen a new policy of having a senior member of the leadership team present at Community Board meetings - this time it was Hamish.

Throughout the meeting, Hamish was able to answer questions on a wide range of issues such as the delay of the public meeting to discuss the town’s water supply, which was put down to the holdup in receiving Geotech reports on the Impounded Supply’s eastern wall.

Board members brought up the need to maintain the Smith-Adelaide Rd walkway, with a spray programme due to start and the need to fix potholes on Queen St and Top Grass Rd.

In October, Tararua Alliance repaired 1075 potholes, up 60 per cent on last year.

Other issues included the need to repair Riverdale Rd undercutting, which was considered low priority, the danger to children outside Totara College due to the confusion over its care crossing, which was referred to the road safety committee, roadside trees cutting visibility, and the state of scenic reserves - a district-wide plan is being developed.

It was a productive meeting, with councillors, staff and board members all gaining a greater understanding of the work of local government.





