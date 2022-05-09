Smoke and flames could be seen from New Street. Photo / Leanne Warr

The cause of a fire at a commercial premises in Dannevirke is being investigated.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said emergency services were called to the building in Miller St about 6.45am on Tuesday.

Six fire appliances and five support vehicles attended the incident - some from Woodville, Norsewood and even as far away as Napier.

Miller St was blocked off just past the corner of Easton Street and traffic was diverted.

Plumes of smoke and some flames could be seen from the intersection earlier this morning.

There was an unmanned fuel stop on the opposite side of the road, which appeared to be at little risk from the fire. Allied Petroleum, was unaware of the fire until informed by the Hawke's Bay Today.

The fire service reported just before 11am on Tuesday that the fire was extinguished and crews remained at the scene to mop up and check for hot spots.

A fire investigator was on the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.