A presentation of $4200 from Grant Mainwaring, president of the Dannevirke Outdoor Bowling Club, to Lizzy Grant, president of the Dannevirke IHC, with Cathy Pratt, Gail and Chelsea Victor-Gordon and Jocelyn McKay. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke’s IHC has received a large donation, thanks to Dannevirke Combined Indoor Bowls club.

For the last 52 years the club has run a special tournament to raise funds for the Dannevirke IHC.

This year the venue had to be moved from the Dannevirke Sports Centre Stadium due to a prior booking and found a suitable spot in the A&P Show Home Industries Hall which was a little cramped but a novel experience for all playing on a concrete floor which proved to be very true and therefore reliable.

Some of the 120 players, a bit cramped but still having fun in the A&P Produce Hall during the annual tournament fundraiser in August. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The crowd thoroughly enjoyed themselves and spent large on raffle prizes donated by local retailers.

As a result the sum of $4200 was raised, taking the total donations to the IHC over the 52 years to $76,437.

The presentation was made on October 31 once all the accounting was done and IHC president Lizzy Grant said it will go to help fund supplies, trips and other needs which her clients really appreciate.



