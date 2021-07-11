Dannevirke Combined Indoor Bowling Clubs IHC tournament holds 50th

Some members have opted to buy shirts for the 50th anniversary Dannevirke Combined Indoor Bowling Clubs IHC tournament.

Fifty years ago, Dannevirke's two indoor bowling clubs got together and decided to hold a tournament to raise money for charity.

"In 1971 it was originally Joe Griffin who suggested that they run a tournament but there was no suggestion of who it was going to be for or anything," says tournament organiser John Johnson.

At some point it was decided to donate funds to the IHC.

"It's been the IHC ever since."

The Dannevirke Combined Indoor Bowling Clubs IHC tournament became an annual event and the occasion of its 50th is being marked on July 25.

It was meant to be held last year but had to be postponed.

Johnson played his first tournament in 1995, becoming club president in 1998, an office he held until 2011.

While it is intended to be a "normal tournament", the sports centre will be decorated with balloons and there will even be a cake, which has been donated.

He says there will be four games with 10 ends and it will be the most wins and points.

Johnson says teams from the Hawke's Bay, Manawatu, Feilding, Marton, Wairarapa, Pahiatua and Dannevirke are expected at the event.

What he loves about the tournament is that it's more about raising money for the IHC than being an actual competition.

What keeps him going back is the sportsmanship.

"It's an enjoyable, relaxing game. It's the people you meet."

That isn't to say those participating aren't competitive, as some, like Johnson, who started playing bowls at age 10, have travelled to other centres to play in tournaments there.

But this tournament is purely social, he says.

The tournament has raised more than $60,000 for the IHC over the years.

Johnson says support from the community, especially businesses, has been incredible.

"I think why it's supported so well is that money that's raised is all spent back in the town. It doesn't go to another IHC centre. It all goes to the local IHC branch."

The tournament will start at 12.15pm on July 25 at the Dannevirke Sports Centre in Anderson St.