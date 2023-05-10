A burst from a tap by Isaac Paewai sets up the winning try.

After a disappointing loss by just nine points in their first match of the season, particularly when they had fought back to a four-point deficit with 10 minutes to play, Dannevirke Sports Club Colts hit the Rugby Park turf and their opponents Feilding Old Boys-Orua on Saturday, May 6, determined not to get behind on the scoreboard again.

They didn’t, scoring three tries through forward drives in the first 10 minutes to be 19-0 up.

The combined Premier Sides Aotea and Clive after the match.

Feilding Old Boys-Orua never recovered, although they gave it their best shot. With a dominant scrum, hard running backs and the wind behind, Dannevirke blitzed their opponents, most tries going to the forwards, prop Henry Boyden grabbing three and number 8 Dylan Brown two by halftime.

Despite a score of 33-0 at halftime, there was no let-up in intensity from Dannevirke turning into the wind and the crowd enjoyed a free-running half which ended with a 81-14 victory to the home team.

This is a great morale booster for the Colts with four more games to go in the round.



