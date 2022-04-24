The board advertising This is New Zealand. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was a night Alex-Stephanie and Alison Amboy probably won't forget.

Their dream of reopening Dannevirke's Regent cinema was realised with a special opening night at the weekend.

Patrons came, some dressed in their finery, some reminiscent of the period when the cinema, then called the Arcadia, first opened in the town.

One of those who attended was Jennifer Brown, who recalled going to the cinema as a child, along with her brother, Jim Bradey-Smith.

She was able to reminisce as she looked over the boards in the foyer which included some history of the theatre.

Jennifer Brown, with her brother Jim Bradey-Smith, reminisced about coming to movies as a child while she looked over some of the boards depicting the history of the Regent.

Tararu mayor Tracey Collis officially opened the theatre by cutting the ribbon.

She gave "heartfelt gratitude" to Graeme Moffat of the Moviefest Charitable Trust for all the work he'd done "to make the dream come true."

"This has been a dream that has been shared widely," she said.

Mayor Tracey Collis cuts the ribbon to officially reopen the Regent Cinema.

Dannevirke's Regent was one of two Art Deco cinemas in Tararua District.

It had been closed since 2012 and the sisters had tried once before to get the cinema reopened.

With the help of the trustees, the theatre can now open four nights a week, playing one movie each week.

Alex-Stephanie and Alison Amboy were all glammed-up for opening night and excited but nervous.

Alex-Stephanie and Alison gave their thanks to the trustees.

"We're so grateful for the assistance and help and we also want to say a massive thank you to the volunteers and the committee and all of the community support we have received. It has been amazing."

Andre Whare, Erena Rahui, Erena Te Pau Konui Rahui and Nicholas Pahi Rahui came along to support the sisters.

Volunteer committee chairwoman Tracy Winther spoke about the trust that was now responsible for the operation of the cinema.

She said the theatre opening was a significant milestone and "the first step in a much bigger vision which is a really exciting opportunity for the community of Dannevirke".

"It is the objective of Moviefest to provide opportunities to educate and encourage amateur movie makers to create, promote, screen and publish their work. The cinema can and will showcase local moviemaking talents and intends to provide opportunities to learn about aspects of filmmaking with movie competitions and other intriguing projects that are in planning."

Winther said there was still much to be done and the trust needed to raise another $100,000 for a new DCP projector as well as electrical work.

She said further fundraising events were being planned.

Guests were treated to a special screening of This is New Zealand, which first premiered at Expo '70 in Japan.

The roughly 20 minute film was considered ground-breaking in its day for its three projectors screening separate images, as well as its views of New Zealand.

A documentary on the making of the film, which included interviews with some of those who worked on it as well as New Zealand filmmakers such as Sir Peter Jackson, followed the screening.

The night also included a special guest, sound mixer Brian Shennan, who talked about his work in the New Zealand film industry.