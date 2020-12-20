Dannevirke Christmas tree display open late night

Hours of work went into this tree created by Tararua REAP staff.

The success of the Dannevirke Community Board's Christmas tree extravaganza has well exceeded expectations.

Board chairman Pat Walshe, who came up with the idea after visiting a similar display in the small South Island town of Renwick, said he was surprised by the response to the display which was well beyond what he had expected.

The display, held in the Rawhiti Lodge hall on High St, opened last Monday and had 20 people through the door.

On Thursday 80 people visited and by the end of the week a total of 200 had been through the door.

"The one thing you hear when people come through the door is 'oh wow'," Walshe said.

"I think word is getting out there that it's well worth a visit."

Such is the popularity of the display that there will be a late night opening tonight from 7pm until 9pm and will host a visit from the people taking part in the For Homes Christmas Lights bus tour.

The Christmas tree extravaganza will run through until Christmas Eve.

Opening hours are 10am until 2pm. It will also open by arrangement outside these hours for large groups.

Dannevirke Fantasy Cave will treat those taking part in the bus tour to drinks and nibbles tonight.