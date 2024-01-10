Winner of the Business House window Public Choice – Shires. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Lots of locals including a fairly full busload enjoyed the Christmas Lights 2023 put on by For Homes especially as Christmas approached.

There were eight entries in each of the sections and a wander down High Street was rewarded with some lovely windows with more decorated than entered. Some real creativity was displayed ensuring there was plenty to contemplate and enjoy.

Winner of the Business House window Judge’s Choice – Derek’s Electrical and Kathy’s Corner. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The Public Vote went to: first Shires, second The Regent Café, third Dannevirke Pharmacy with the judges’ vote going to Derek’s Electrical and Kathy’s Corner.

Out in the suburbs, there was a delight in store as eight entrants had gone to a lot of effort to decorate their homes.

Winner of the Residential Competition both Judge and Popular Choice 2 Manila Street. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dave Reid with his Popular Vote Trophy for Best Residential. Photo / Dave Murdoch

2 Manila Street won both the Public Vote and that of the Mystery Judges, with owner David Reid inviting visitors through his gate to savour the multiple Christmas items including a fully lit father Christmas/sleigh and reindeer, a monkey swinging on a trapeze, plus so many other surprises one mum was heard to exclaim she wished she was a child again to fully marvel at what she saw.

Second in the Residential Competition – 3 Guinane St. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The public and the judges agreed with second place going to 3 Guinane Street — Terry Walker and his family going to extraordinary lengths to light up their house and section but third place was split between 10 MacLaurin Street and 16 London Street.

Winner of the Residential New Entrant competition – 42 McPhee Street. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Best new entrant was 42 McPhee Street, Charlotte Stephenson motivating her family to make a great display considering it was their first go.

Winners of the Colouring Competition (from left): Alexia Laws, Natalia Paterson, Hayley Hewitt. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Kathy Massie was delighted with her win. Photo / Dave Murdoch

For Homes chief executive Craig Boyden thanked everyone for their participation and the sponsors who were so generous. Scanpower was the lead sponsor donating $1150, Chris Cave, who was an early pioneer in the Christmas Lights, donated the cups and two Mitre 10 vouchers worth $150, The Bush Telegraph a $100 advertising voucher, Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce a gift voucher and For Homes gift baskets and vouchers.

Let us hope even more businesses and families enter for 2024.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.