Lots of locals including a fairly full busload enjoyed the Christmas Lights 2023 put on by For Homes especially as Christmas approached.
There were eight entries in each of the sections and a wander down High Street was rewarded with some lovely windows with more decorated than entered. Some real creativity was displayed ensuring there was plenty to contemplate and enjoy.
The Public Vote went to: first Shires, second The Regent Café, third Dannevirke Pharmacy with the judges’ vote going to Derek’s Electrical and Kathy’s Corner.
Out in the suburbs, there was a delight in store as eight entrants had gone to a lot of effort to decorate their homes.
2 Manila Street won both the Public Vote and that of the Mystery Judges, with owner David Reid inviting visitors through his gate to savour the multiple Christmas items including a fully lit father Christmas/sleigh and reindeer, a monkey swinging on a trapeze, plus so many other surprises one mum was heard to exclaim she wished she was a child again to fully marvel at what she saw.
The public and the judges agreed with second place going to 3 Guinane Street — Terry Walker and his family going to extraordinary lengths to light up their house and section but third place was split between 10 MacLaurin Street and 16 London Street.
Best new entrant was 42 McPhee Street, Charlotte Stephenson motivating her family to make a great display considering it was their first go.
For Homes chief executive Craig Boyden thanked everyone for their participation and the sponsors who were so generous. Scanpower was the lead sponsor donating $1150, Chris Cave, who was an early pioneer in the Christmas Lights, donated the cups and two Mitre 10 vouchers worth $150, The Bush Telegraph a $100 advertising voucher, Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce a gift voucher and For Homes gift baskets and vouchers.
Let us hope even more businesses and families enter for 2024.
Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.