Dannevirke charter parade a spectacular sight

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty catches up with special charter parade ceremony guest, Dannevirke and Districts RSA life member and centenarian Bonny Bodley. Photo Sue Emeny

The sight of 100 soldiers from the 1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment marching along Dannevirke's High St on Saturday during a charter parade was an impressive one.

In opening the ceremony, Dannevirke and Districts RSA president Roly Ellis said the parade signified a developing relationship between the 1st Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment and Tararua District, and he explained the tradition of flying the Queen's and Regimental colours during a parade.

"In days gone by, the colours were used as a means of identifying the location of the headquarters of regiments in battles. Over time, the colours became a focal point of regimental 'esprit de corps' and there are many stories of great heroism by soldiers defending the colours from being captured.

"In modern days, the colours have become the symbol of the spirit of the regiment, for they bear the battle honours granted to the regiment in commemoration of the gallant deeds performed by its members."

Ellis said the reason the parade was halted by a member of the NZ Police was to challenge the parade and to explain why the battalion was marching through the streets of Dannevirke with drums beating, colours flying, bayonets fixed and swords drawn.

"Their reply will be 'by the authority of the mayor and councillors of the district'. This signifies that the regiment is friendly and not foe."

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty catches up with special charter parade ceremony guest, Dannevirke and Districts RSA life member and centenarian Bonny Bodley. Photo Sue Emeny

Following a welcome by Tararua mayor Tracey Collis and a blessing by Padre Ron Ashford, Collis inspected the guard, followed by a reading of the charter by council chief executive Bryan Nicholson.

In her address, Collis thanked everyone for joining in on this special occasion as the Freedom of the City Charter with the 1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment was renewed and celebrated.

"To the 1st battalion, it is my pleasure to welcome you again into our community and I hope you feel at home amongst us."

Collis said in 2013 Tararua first became friends with this battalion as they held a large brigade exercise in the district.

"We embraced them throughout the district and they engaged extremely well with our young people and adults alike. Many of us remember this exercise fondly and it was common to see armed soldiers in our towns.

"The community, and especially the children, were excited and the battalion engaged well with the community."

Collis said the mayor at the time, Roly Ellis, was an ex-military man and had been keen to work towards a charter.

"It was an appreciation for the assistance given with this exercise that really moved the discussion forward. Four years of discussion with brigade commanders and officers and eventually we were given a charter with the 1st Battalion of the Royal NZ Infantry."

Ellis was amazed this special battalion had not been given a charter and it was a proud moment for him to carry out this duty on his last day of mayoralty on October 7, 2016, Collis said.

All five Tararua District mayors attended the chart parade ceremony, back left, current mayor Tracey Collis with Maureen Reynolds, front from left, Bob Trotter, Roly Ellis and Bill Bly.

"Having every mayor the Tararua District has ever elected present here today signifies the value we place on this very special relationship with the 1st Battalion. Since the charter was signed, we have moved from friends to family."

Collis said a charter parade is held alternatively between Pahiatua and Dannevirke to maintain the trust of the local people and be a familiar presence.

"Since the first charter our relationship has grown significantly and we now share in each other's special occasions.

"To the people of Tararua be assured we are fortunate to have this regular force battalion at our side. God willing we never experience just what this means.

In the 1st Battalion book celebrating their 50 years, reference was made by Governor-General Anand Satyanand to the postscript in wartime lessons 1949.

Major General KL Stewart, Chief of General Staff, wrote that "properly led and trained there is no better fighting soldier than the New Zealander."

Satyanand added: "This tribute is particularly true in regard to the soldiers of the 1st Battalion."