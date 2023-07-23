Five-year old birthday girl Izzy Webster blows out candles on her last day at Central Kindy.

It was well-organised mayhem as children and parents flocked to Dannevirke Central Kindergarten for Matariki breakfast on the Thursday of Matariki week.

Children and parents enjoying Matariki breakfast at Dannevirke Central Kindergarten on Thursday.

The invitation had gone out to the children and their parents to attend the breakfast, with the additional suggestion they could all be in pyjamas.

Kirstyn and Claire Dean had matching onesies.

The families enjoyed a breakfast of pikelets, cereals, spaghetti, toast and fruit to get the day started.

Remi and Maci had different tastes.

Head teacher Hillary Hurst says the kindergarten likes to give back to the children and parents when opportunities like Matariki arise and it was fun to do.

Isaiah Vince is thrilled to receive two new Duffy books from head teacher Hillary Hirst.

The children also receive two Duffy books to take home to keep twice a year, at Matariki and Christmas.

The intention is to get the children familiar with colourful books and share them with parents as a prelude to reading.

Hillary believes buying the books is a great investment in the children.

The children also receive a pack of beans to grow – another way of interacting with parents.

It was also a special day for Izzy Webster who turned five.

As is the custom when all the children turn 5, in front of the other children, Hillary presented her with a folder which recorded all the events of her time at Central Kindergarten.

It is a lovely memento for Izzy and her parents to treasure. She was also given a small cake and five candles to blow out.