The head table relaxes at the high tea, from left: Faye McDonald, Rob McDonald, Ross MacDonald, mayor Tracey Collis, Karen Pullar and MP Kieran McAnulty.

Last Sunday, on a much nicer day weather-wise than the original settlers had when they first arrived at a clearing in Mangatera 150 years ago to the day October 16 1872, Dannevirke residents and families enjoyed three events to highlight the jubilee.

THE CHURCH SERVICE

Starting at St John's Anglican Church at 10.30am, the congregation of more than 70 heard from Reverend Canon Tim Delaney about the struggles and strengths of the first settlers and the faith and love which drove them to establish Dannevirke in an inhospitable 70 Mile Bush.

Drawing on an analogy with canine judging, he declared the pioneers were definitely "fit for purpose" exhibiting all the best characteristics of the human race to survive and thrive creating "a fortress which can never be overrun with God's never-ending love".

Three youngsters - Tessa Higginson, Reuben Te Huki and Sarah Milham - presented readings, Bill Gundersen spoke of the work of the Scandinavian Society in helping people to share their ancestry together, and the congregation sang three hymns chosen for their Danish connection.

THE CEMETERY WALK

At 1pm, Friends of the Dannevirke Settlers' Cemetery chairperson Sharyn Burling talked about the cemetery and its early history going on to then ask members to describe what they had found about the five original settler families: The Gronnebeks, the Jensens, the Amundsens, the Pearsons and Berntsens.

There were some remarkable and often sad tales, like the Gronnebeks, who Sharyn said had to leave the two eldest of their six children behind because the contract restricted families to two adults and four children and the Jensens who, like many settlers, had taken on a huge debt to pay for passage and land, Pat Mills saying it amounted to thousands of dollars in today's terms.

St John's Anglican Church was well attended as local families and visitors enjoyed the service.

Settlers who came later but made major contributions to the town were also briefly described including James Allardice, John Barge, Henry Carlson, Angus Mackay, Sir Alfred Ransom, Pastor Ries and George Hamilton.

THE HIGH TEA

At 2.15pm, the Dannevirke Community Board hosted high tea in the Town Hall attended by mayor Tracey Collis, Danish Honorary Consul General Karen Pullar, accompanied by Dane and Pastor Kirsten Lundqvist, Wairarapa MP Hon Kieran McAnulty and historian Rob McDonald with his wife Faye and 80 guests.

The Town Hall was decorated with bunting, flowers reflecting the two countries brightened the foyer and dotted the tables which had fine china and teapots, while a display of early equipment and photos from the Gallery of History and Bill Gundersen provided interest for visitors.

Organiser of the event, Ross MacDonald, in his final act for the Dannevirke Community Board, introduced Mayor Tracey Collis as the MC who said she was honoured to officiate at such a milestone in Dannevirke's history.

She introduced Kieran McAnulty who said he was delighted to be invited to celebrate the history of a town which is unique in New Zealand thriving in partnership with iwi. He said if New Zealand does not celebrate its heritage then it will be lost and forgotten.

Honorary Danish Consul General Karen Pullar was next to speak, saying she was fascinated by both the church service and the stories of the early Danes who made Dannevirke their home as well as reminding the audience that the Danish Queen had visited NZ in 1987.

She chose to focus on the similarities between New Zealand and Denmark today, small island nations with similar populations, sharing beliefs in democracy, human rights, the rule of law, global peace, free trade and response to global issues like climate change and terrorism.

She said internationally both countries are regarded as low in corruption (Denmark #1, NZ#2), very peaceful (Denmark #2, NZ #4), and the best country to do business in (NZ #1, Denmark #4).

She said there are growing opportunities for the two countries to work in innovative technologies and educational exchanges and concluded by saying she is busy providing Danes in NZ the opportunity to vote in its current election.

Historian Rob McDonald – author of his book Dannevirke The Early Years – spoke on his family link to the Allardice family and his feeling that after having lived in the town in his early years he felt Dannevirke was home.

He emphasised that his research for the book uncovered lots of incredible tales of fortitude, especially for the women alone in the bush with their families while their husbands worked the roads. He suggested a memorial should be created to recognise their contribution which gave cause for one early observer to call them "the finest recruits ever acquired by the British Empire".

With that, the oldest relative, Ann Hardie, was invited to cut the commemorative cake, made by Sugar and Salt, after which Danish Pastor Kirsten Lundqvist said grace in Danish, English and te reo to let the high tea commence.

As always Joy Raffaelli and her team spoilt the guests with beautiful sandwiches, pastries, cakes and other delicacies.

Donations benefitting the Gallery of History to the tune of $200 and a vigorous sale of Rob McDonald's book concluded a wonderful afternoon and a great celebration.