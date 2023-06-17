Chamber Of Commerce members met in the Black Stump Café last month.

It was all business at Dannevirke’s Black Stump Cafe recently, as the new owners hosted the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce’s regular “After 5″ meeting.

More than 30 people gathered at the cafe, giving its new owners a chance to meet fellow business owners, and three relative newcomers a chance to present their areas of expertise.

Evan Morgan of On Design talked about giving direction to your brand.

Evan Morgan, owner of On Design, recently moved to Dannevirke and runs a website and graphic design business. He told the meeting he had studied graphic design, completing a degree in fine arts before putting his expertise into several businesses and setting up a website in 2000.

He described his skillsets, from helping businesses with their websites, printing online, creating more effective advertisements, even an ad at the Regent Theatre - just about anything else to do with promotion, he says.

Oscar Bacino talked about keeping the spine healthy.

Oscar Bacino of Dannevirke Family Chiropractic is originally from Uruguay where he gained a bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy.

He migrated to Mexico, gaining a master’s degree in psychotherapy, then added a new degree and a new country - a bachelor of chiropractic in New Zealand where he migrated with his wife and two children in 2004.

They moved to Dannevirke from Auckland and bought Dannevirke Family Chiropractic two years ago.

Oscar said the spine is the key to most people’s good health and it is better to care for it before it becomes a problem than after. He says a healthy spine is the anchor for other important parts of the body and protects the central nervous system.

Business Strategic Planner Roger Earp talked about future-proofing a business.

Roger Earp wrapped up the speakers for the evening. He is working for the Tararua District Council and spoke as a strategic planner, offering advice on future proofing your business.

He presented 12 strategies that could safeguard against problems, including reducing debt, building a cash reserve, managing invoices to reduce bad debtors, dropping unprofitable services, re-evaluating existing projects, reviewing staffing levels and developing a succession plan.

He said it was wise policy to take time out of business to review it. “Step out and look in,” he said.

Chamber of Commerce chairman Bryce Galloway thanked the speakers and members, saying it was important in these difficult times for businesses to support each other.

To become a member of the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce and get access to the monthly After 5 meetings and networking opportunities, email info@dannevirkechamber.co.nz.