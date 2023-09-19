A sample of the 36 players engrossed in the last round before afternoon tea. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Although slightly down in numbers, the Marlene Paewai Daffodil Charity Day attracted players from around the region.

There were 36 players at the bridge tournament, some coming from Waipukurau, Pahīatua and Palmerston North.

The tournament has been running for many years. Formerly the Marlene Paewai Bridge Tournament, the organisers decided that since the proceeds went towards Daffodil Day that’s what the tournament should be called.

Shonee Eustace wearing the appropriate hoodie, a gift from husband Graeme. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Starting at 12.30pm on the Saturday, it ran throughout the afternoon, with pairs swapping around every 30 minutes, being dealt the same hands electronically to allow the best players to shine on skill and not luck.

Eventual winners Margaret and Tim Orsborn playing Pahīatua couple Philipa and Martin Beech. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Thanks to amazing sponsorship there was a table of prizes to choose from, starting with the winners who were this year a Dannevirke mum and son combination, Margaret and Tim Orsborn.

Winners of the two big raffles, Harold Orsborn and his playing partner Erana Te Pau Konui Rahui. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Bridge has long been an Orsborn family passion and Margaret’s husband Harold also did well, coming third with his student partner Erana Te Pau Konui Rahui who had only had four lessons. He assured the other players he had not given her any tips.

If you think that was remarkable more was to come for this couple who separately each won a top raffle prize.

Second place went to Jan and Charles Nairn from Waipukurau.

Tim Orsborn holds the daffodils - a reminder of what the tournament is for. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The sum raised for the Daffodil Day fight against cancer exceeded $1000 and the whole group had a great afternoon.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.







