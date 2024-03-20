Racehorse breeder Graham Gimblett with pedigree expert Peter Lagan and the silver platter awarded for the 2023 NZB Standardbred Trotting Broodmare of Excellence Award.

At the 2023 Breeders Cup Eve Awards Graham Gimblett was on hand to receive a silver platter on behalf of co-owner Brian West, when a horse Graham bred - Paramount Star - was awarded the 2023 Trotting Broodmare of Excellence Award.

Graham says he knew Paramount Star was too good to keep to himself, and he sold a half-share to Studholme Park in Christchurch where renowned breeder Brian West bred her on to great success. She produced 11 foals, eight qualifiers, seven starters and seven winners all under the name Paramount.

Graham says some Dannevirke residents may remember harness horses (trotters and pacers) training on a local track in a paddock on the corner of Laws Road and Highway 2 in the 1970s and 1980s.

It was the passion of his father Jack Gimblett, who on retirement from dairying went on to train some good horses including Darky Forbes which had 11 wins in its career, the highlights being the 1974 National Trotting Cup and an Inter-Dominion place-getter.

Another mare, Frosty Lass, achieved nine wins before being sold to the USA, and Karen Maree six wins.

When Jack died in 1983 Graham inherited the dairy farm and two harness horses. Knowing nothing about harness racing Graeme got a training licence and with the help of friends set up the track on Kiritaki Rd.

He became president of the Manawatū Harness Racing Club in the mid-90s, once a year sponsoring a race and organising a bus for locals to travel to the races.

One of his horses, Karenero, did very well in its career gaining 21 placings including seven wins before becoming his foundation mare.

One of Karenero’s foals proved to be the very successful Paramount Star, winning seven significant races and nine placings in 38 starts, earning $54,130 in prize money.

Between them Paramount Star’s progeny have earned $1,001,566 and the future is bright still for Paramount Star’s progeny, her daughter Paramount Faith producing Muscle Mountain which has earned $710,000 so far in its career.

Harness racing declined in Manawatū over the 1990s with Auckland and Christchurch becoming the main centres and a disillusioned Graham turned to thoroughbred racing.

In 1995 Graham bought Excelo, a thoroughbred filly, had it trained locally and subsequently its progeny Excellent came third in the Melbourne Cup of 2005.

In “retirement” Graham still has interests in harness racing with Brian West which keeps him interested. The latest colt, Chase a Dream, was the 2023 Colt of the Year.



