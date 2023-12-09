The Dannevirke Brass Band conducted by Linda Kendrick plays Jingle Bells. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Knox Church was pretty much full when the Dannevirke Brass Band performed 15 well-known Christmas carols to the absolute delight of its congregation.

With the words up on the big screen, they sang with great enthusiasm as the band played faultlessly all the well-known standards starting with Jingle Bells and concluding with Silent Night.

Interwoven between the carols was the story of Christmas, with Maurice Millar and Mike Sturm each reading a section from the Bible to describe the events of the first Christmas Eve, and vocalists Tania MacKay and Vanessa Kendrick complementing the narrative with solo performances.

Midway through the programme, guests Dannevirke’s Viking Choir, fresh from two concerts in Dannevirke and Woodville, performed five songs — African Noel, Amazing Grace, Non-Nobis Domine, Carol of the Bells and concluding with The Irish Blessing, all of which were well applauded.

The congregation was grateful for the evening’s programme and after the inspirational conclusion I Believe by Tania MacKay, enjoyed a delicious supper and fellowship.

The brass band will also play in Woodville at the Anglican Holy Trinity Church with Woodville choir Stand Up And Sing on Saturday, December 9.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the past 10 years.