Dannevirke boy Connor Anderson's family tradition of boxing

Connor trains up to four hours a week with his coach Adam Jones.

Connor Anderson didn't know boxing was a bit of a family tradition when he started.

Both his grandfather Colin and his Uncle Nigel had boxed.

Connor Anderson is in Year 11 at Dannevirke High School.

Nigel Anderson won bronze at the 1990 Commonwealth Games while Colin was a New Zealand referee as well as a coach in Dannevirke.

The 14-year-old Dannevirke High student began training when he was 8 or 9.

"I wasn't allowed to fight until I was 10."

Connor recently competed in the North Island Golden Gloves in Taupō and is off to Christchurch this weekend to fight in the New Zealand tournament.

He won the junior male 66kg title and was also awarded the most scientific junior boxer of the tournament.

His opponent in the tournament was a boy he'd beaten in a match last month in Palmerston North.

He, along with his coach at BAMS Boxing and Fitness Adam Jones, has been out and about fundraising for his trip to Christchurch.

Last week they were at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens club where Connor and Jones gave a demonstration of sparring in front of the crowd.

He says he's grateful for the support from the community. "People have been really generous."

He gets great support from his friends. "Yeah, they all love watching and try to give me tips."

The Year 11 student says he's not sure how far he will take his boxing in the future, although he does have his eye on competing in the Commonwealth Games at some point.

"I'd like to get better than a bronze so I can brag to my uncle."