Connor Anderson and Whatihua Kaire, good mates after the fight. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Once again we are super proud of our boy Connor Anderson and his efforts at the Boxing New Zealand National Championships in Tauranga.

It began with an awesome first fight at the nationals, Connor getting the unanimous win courtesy of three standing eight counts put on his opponent for the clean, heavy shots he landed, taking the fight easily.

Big credit must also go to his opponent Whatihua Kaire from Auckland - a tough boy who never gave up!

This win put Connor through to the final against a familiar face, boxing off for the fourth time with Kevin Hay from Rotorua.

Unfortunately, the decision didn’t go our way, Connor coming home with the number two spot in the New Zealand Under-71kg grade. It is still a massive achievement.

Champion Kevin Hay with runner-up Connor Anderson - both proud of their achievements. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It was a really awesome fight once again by these two. We thought Kevin took the first round, just, and although we stepped it up in the second round, it was a close one in which we thought we had the edge.

Having a controversial eight count in which the referee started at Kevin then moved it over to Connor may have affected the result.

In the third round, Connor left it all out there and took it easily.

At the prizegiving, Connor took home the Best Runner Up award in the Youth Division out of the whole tournament. It goes to show how close the fight was and how Connor takes his losses: always humble, win or lose, always smiling, a great attitude!

It was an awesome week away doing what we love. It takes a whole town to support a fighter in an event this size.

Big thanks must go to Manal (Tony Mansill) for making the trip up too and all the help at trainings!

It was also good to see support from the Dannevirke guys who have moved up there in Tauranga, and huge thanks to our major sponsor Scanpower for the finance towards our travel.

There will be a well-earned rest before we plan our next fights, with the next big target the Golden Gloves in October.