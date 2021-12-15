Dannevirke boxer Adam Jones wins charity bout

Dylan Rosser and Adam Jones face-off before the charity bout.

It was a huge night at the Awapuni Racecourse when Snapback Boxing Gym hosted a charity boxing fundraiser for suicide awareness.

Dannevirke's Adam Jones, owner of Bams Boxing, entered the December 4 event because he wanted to support the programme to prevent suicides after losing acquaintances in recent times.

"The weekend was finally here after three months of training and with the original opponent withdrawing, we had to take on another rematch from three years ago, Dylan Rosser from Napier," he said.

During the three-round bout, which was an even contest

"It was a big ask for him to step in with three weeks' notice, but Dylan was up for the challenge and for the fundraiser as he, unfortunately, lost his father to suicide last year.

"On Friday, we headed to Palmerston North for the weigh-in and face-off to prepare for Saturday, Adam weighing in at 66kg with Dylan at 67kg, good to go!

"Saturday night, Awapuni racecourse was the venue, where the action was happening, with an awesome 16 fights on the card.

"Fifty supporters came from Dannevirke, family and friends, and the atmosphere and support really boosts your confidence," Adam said

In the ninth fight of the night, it was all go with a hard-fought three rounds from both boxers before Jones came away with the win after a unanimous decision.

"Win or lose it's a big commitment and preparation to step inside the ring, and at the end of the day it's all for a good cause and the charity," said Adam. "Dylan and family shared a few drinks after the event and we have gained a new mate for life, he's a really good person with a big heart and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.

"We are looking forward to next year at Bams Boxing and Fitness focusing on coaching our fighters and the young boxers looking to get into the sport.

"We will be doing some fundraising to allow us to travel the country competing in tournaments, with the likes of our main boxer NZ champ Connor Anderson adding to his trophy cabinet."

■ Adam had an appointment on Friday with his opponent, who is a tattooist by trade, as he was keen to imprint a memory of the fight on his shoulder.